Rumors for the Day:
- A “WWE Source” told PW Insider they never heard louder pops for Liv Morgan than the ones she received this weekend on house shows. This person also told the site “it was obvious looking in the crowd that her merchandise was selling in high numbers at the events.”
- The Wall Street Journal’s Joe Palazzolo & Ted Mann were on Busted Open Monday to talk breaking the Vince McMahon hush money scandal. Regarding the story’s impact, they believe “anyone doing business with [WWE] is paying attention” to it.
- When asked if there were more allegations to come, Palazzolo & Mann said their reporting is “probably not done yet,” but don’t expect isn’t anything bigger than the $7.5 million dollar settlement with a wrestler who they reported was demoted and not re-signed after declining a sexual relationship with McMahon.
- On Sunday Night’s Main Event, Dave Meltzer said Bryan Danielson has recovered from the injury he suffered at Double or Nothing, but Tony Khan “is not going to rush him back.”
- Finishing where we started with new SmackDown Women’s champ’s weekend, a clip of Natalya no-selling Morgan’s finisher at the Sacramento live show on Saturday went viral. Neither wrestler has commented on what happened or if there was an issue.
