Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

PW Insider says WWE recently instituted budget cuts that included no longer using Curtis Axel and Ariya Daivari as producers.

They also say because of those cutbacks, there has been an issue with Producers being what was described as “extremely overworked.”

Fightful Select says Vince McMahon was scheduled to fly up to Vancouver following SmackDown to meet with John Cena.

Fightful also says the original plan for Raw this past week was for Otis to puke on Chad Gable’s boots instead of what they went with.

For what it’s worth, Marko Stunt told NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count that Paul Wight pitched an idea to be his best friend on AEW TV at one point but it obviously never came to fruition.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.