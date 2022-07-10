AAA Verano de Escandalo card filling out with Fenix, Pentagon Jr., Taya Valkyrie, more!

AAA is gearing up for their next major event. Verano de Escandalo (Summer of Scandal) is scheduled for August 5 in Aguascalientes, Mexico. AAA is filling out the card with top stars.

At Triplemania XXX Chapter 2 in Tijuana, Taya Valkyrie teased a new alliance with the Lucha Bros. Details were scarce at that moment. The headliner for Verano de Escandalo seems to mark progress toward that pairing. Fenix, Pentagon Jr., and Taya will team up in trios action against Hijo del Vikingo, Taurus, and Chik Tormenta.

Lista nuestra Lucha Estelar de #VeranoDeEscándaloAAA @thetayavalkyrie , @PENTAELZEROM y @ReyFenixMx vs Taurus, Chik Tormenta e @vikingo_aaa.



5 de Agosto



⌚️ 8 PM



Nuevo Lienzo Charro, Isla San Marcos, Aguascalientes.



https://t.co/wPSJGdaaXY pic.twitter.com/TeVlcqeO47 — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) July 9, 2022

Your guess is as good as mine as for the reasons putting Vikingo together with Taurus and Tormenta. Vikingo is a fan favorite tecnico as AAA Megachampion. Taurus and Tormenta are both rudos in different factions. The most important thing to keep an eye on for that bout is the interaction between Fenix and Vikingo. A rivalry is brewing between the superstars, and my guess is that this match will be a stepping stone to hopefully book Fenix versus Vikingo for Triplemania XXX Chapter 3 in Mexico City on October 15.

The only championship bout for Verano de Escandalo will be in the trios division. La Empresa will defend the trios titles against the Nueva Generacion Dinamita. Puma King, DMT Azul, & Sam Adonis represent La Empresa, and Sanson, Cuatrero, & Forastero represent the Nueva Generacion Dinamita.

Atención



Lucha por el Campeonato de Tercias AAA en #VeranoDeEscándaloAAA #NGD #LaEmpresa



5 de Agosto.



Nuevo Lienzo Charro, Isla San Marcos en Aguascalientes.



⏰ 8 PM.



https://t.co/9Ts0NHiZnU pic.twitter.com/wTFeSIZYzx — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) July 1, 2022

AAA is billing a four-way undercard bout as a Dream Match attraction. It has show-stealing potential with the likes of Laredo Kid, Willie Mack, Bandido, and Johnny Caballero (aka John Morrison).

Listo nuestro "Dream Match" para #VeranoDeEscándaloAAA @Laredokidpro1 vs @Willie_Mack vs Bandido vs Johnny Caballero.



5 de Agosto.



Nuevo Lienzo Charro, Isla San Marcos en Aguascalientes.



⏰ 8 PM.



en https://t.co/9Ts0NHAAfs pic.twitter.com/e10rggCNpc — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) July 2, 2022

The Verano de Escandalo advertised card so far includes:

Fenix, Pentagon Jr., & Taya Valkyrie vs. Hijo del Vikingo, Taurus, & Chik Tormenta

AAA World Trios Championship: La Empresa (Puma King, DMT Azul, & Sam Adonis) (c) vs. Nueva Generacion Dinamita (Sanson, Cuatrero, & Forastero)

Laredo Kid vs. Willie Mack vs. Bandido vs. Johnny Caballero

Mr. Iguana, Aramis, & Niño Hamburguesa (with Microman) vs. Jessy, Diva Salvaje, & Dulce Canela

Does this lineup have you interested in AAA Verano de Escandalo?