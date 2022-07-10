Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 11: Week 13 results & Week 14 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place July 3-9 — Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, Fusion, Powerrr, NXT UK, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, NJPW Strong, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

Big same...

As many of you pointed out, it was an INSANE week, bookended by Forbidden Door and Money in the Bank with Blood & Guts in between.

A much loved underdog picking up a show-opening win and turning that into a WWE title beat out another much loved underdog winning his AEW debut and the follow-up for his new faction (atop a fricking cage, no less).

Behind them was just the new interim AEW World champ, whose also a member of that victorious B&G faction. Then the two guys who had the consensus Match of the Night at the AEW x NJPW PPV.

The holder of AEW’s newest title, Mox’s first challenger, and Mr. Money in the Bank started the back half of our latest top ten.

Which was closed out by halves of tag teams that some pretty good matches on Sunday and Saturday.

The CCWR: 2022 - 23, Week 13

1. Liv Morgan

2. Claudio Castagnoli

3. Jon Moxley

4. Orange Cassidy

5. Will Ospreay

6. PAC

7. Brody King

8. Theory

9. Dax Harwood

10. Angelo Dawkins

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where the AEW logjam at the top tightened up...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending July 2

1. Wardlow - 39

2. CM Punk - 38

3. Jon Moxley - 35

4. Dax Harwood - 32.5

5. MJF - 18

6. Riddle - 17.5

7. (tie) Samoa Joe - 17

7. (tie) Cody Rhodes - 17

7. (tie) Hangman Page - 17

10. (tie) Thunder Rosa - 16

10. (tie) Wheeler Yuta - 16

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us clicks and comments, we’ll take it from there.