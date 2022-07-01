Tessa Blanchard advertised for her first show since 2020

Texas independent promotion Hurricane Pro Wrestling has a show coming up on Sat., July 16, and based on the poster it looks like it will be the always controversial Tessa Blanchard’s first booking since 2020.

HPW - Sat July 16 - @FordPark, Beaumont TX







ON SALE NOW! Ticketmaster or Ford Park Box Office



$15 GA

$25 VIP

$50 Family 4 Pack



@TitleMatchWN

@hee_bawn pic.twitter.com/ML3FGLcPot — Hurricane Pro Wrestling (@HurricanePro1) July 1, 2022

Neither of the sites selling tickets for the show in Beaumont’s Ford Park specify that Blanchard will be wrestling, but a meet & greet with the second generation star is the main draw for the VIP ticket being advertised by the venue.

Blanchard’s last match was in September of 2020, when she dropped the Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship to Kylie Rae. At the launch of the WOW reboot, she was touted as being the centerpiece of the Jeannie Buss-owned, AJ Lee-booked women’s show. But reports followed Tessa had a falling out with the company, and she was not featured in the first trailer for the series premiering in September on CBS affiliates.

The 26 year old Blanchard was viewed as a can’t miss prospect, but allegations of bullying, racism, and other unprofessional behavior have followed her wherever she’s been for the last several years.