In search of smoke

I’m gonna be honest with y’all— my wife and I are moving tomorrow and we are in the pressure cooker right now, so you’ll forgive me if I rush through my usual flowery and poetically kayfabe approach, Cagesiders.

Anyway—

The Street Profits, from day one, have been all about wanting the smoke.

Right now? Nobody has more smoke than the Bloodline. They’ve unified the men’s main event heavyweight championships (in the person of Roman Reigns) and the men’s tag team championships (in the Usos) and have swatted aside every challenger that’s come close.

On the surface, it’s the Usos’ match to lose— the Street Profits have been gunning for the Raw tag titles and gunning for them hard since literally Day 1 against RK-Bro and come up short every time. The Usos, meanwhile, have had a deathgrip on the SmackDown tag titles for nearly a year now, and smashed their way through RK-Bro (with a little help from the Head of the Table, natch) to unify the tag titles.

Thus, the math is simple— RK-Bro beats Street Profits, Usos beat RK-Bro, by the transitive property Usos should be able to beat the Street Profits handily. And they did, several times last year with the SmackDown titles on the line, with the Profits’ only wins in that feud coming by disqualification.

So, an uphill battle, then. But the Street Profits as a team have had their fortunes ebb and flow— they seem to fall into “just happy to be here” party hose mode too easily, and they lose that killer instinct that they honed those long years ago in the Evolve tag division, wrestling the likes of AR Fox’s Skulk and Eddie Kingston’s Unwanted.

But after a Championship Contenders’ win and a pep talk from John Cena, maybe the Profits have what it takes to beat the Usos and take that smoke.

Can the Usos hang on to their unified gold and make it an even year or will the Profits’ time finally be now?