Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- Sources told Ariel Helwani that Logan Paul’s WWE contract is “a multi-year deal to compete at multiple events per year.”
- Regarding Santana’s brutal knee injury suffered during AEW Blood & Guts, Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez said the early word is that he might have “torn multiple ligaments, ACLs, MCLs, whatever’s in there.”
- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer said WWE is considering call-ups to the main roster for NXT wrestlers Sanga and Xyon Quinn. WWE really believes that Quinn is “the total package.”
- Post Wrestling’s John Pollock heard that Triple H was not at this week’s NXT taping, despite last week’s claim that he’s back.
- Meltzer said at one point the plan in AEW was to use Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks “as catalysts” for new trios titles, after Omega returns from injury.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...