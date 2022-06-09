Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- In their latest MJF report, Fightful Select says Tony Khan met with MJF at the Rampage in Las Vegas the night before the no-showed meet & greet, but no word on what they talked about or how it went. They also note MJF stayed in Los Angeles after his promo last week, but didn’t attend AEW’s party with Warner Discovery execs and wasn’t at Rampage in Ontario, California.
- HIs staying in L.A. is pertinent because MJF has been telling people he wants to explore his options in Hollywood since March. He claims to have recorded a voice role for an upcoming animated project, and Fightful’s sources heard he had meetings later last week about other potential acting opportunities.
- Rush told Lucha Libre Online he’s only a per appearance deal with AEW. He and Tony Khan are still in talks about a contract.
- Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez have been moved to the NXT roster, per PW Insider.
- Speaking of NXT, on the Observer’s Bryan & Vinnie Show, Bryan Alvarez hinted at more releases there soon: “Every six months they evaluate you and if you aren’t getting better you’re done for — and apparently they made some evaluations, including some names you would know. So we may get some changes coming to NXT 2.0.”
