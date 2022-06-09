Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Coming soon...

ACTION Suge, You’re Going Down (June 10, 7:30 pm ET)

Billie Starkz, Billy Tipton, & Matt Sells vs. Jaden Newman, Noah Hossman, & Pete Youngblood Ashton Starr vs. Robert Martyr Suplex Science (Alex Kane & Damyan Tangra) vs. the Good Hand (Suge D & ???) Air BnB (Bobby Flaco & Brogan Finlay) vs. Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (c) (ACTION Tag Team Championship) Anthony Henry vs. Daniel Makabe Adam Priest vs. JD Drake AC Mack (c) vs. Arik Royal (IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship)

ACTION are back and a full slate they have for us indeed! We’ve got the Ace challenging for the IWTV title, Henry and Makabe tearing it up on the mat, and Suge D might be goin’ down but he’s got a mystery partner ready to tear it up with him!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

WCP 93 Til Infinity (June 10, 7 pm PT)

The Conglomerate (Alpha Zo & Midas Kreed) vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) Kevin Blackwood vs. Levi Shapiro Adam Brooks vs. Starboy Charlie Bryan Keith vs. Titus Alexander Nick Wayne vs. Vinnie Massaro Konosuke Takeshita vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey AJ Gray vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Trey Miguel (WCPW Championship)

West Coast Pro are back and there’s a lot to like about this card but let’s be real, baby— Takeshita vs. Bailey is the money!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

AAW Crush and Destroy (June 11, 7:30 pm CT)

“Big Beef” Gnarls Garvin vs. Mike Bennett Russ Jones vs. Schaff Brayden Lee vs. Silas Young ACH vs. Josh Alexander Ace Steel vs. Mat Fitchett (AAW Heavyweight Championship No Holds Barred Match)

AAW are back in Chicago, Illinois for another round of their trademarked pro wrestling violence and while, as usual, a bunch of the card hasn’t been announced, just the double-barreled attack of ACH/Alexander and Fitchett defending against local legend Ace Steel is worth some hype!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

REVOLVER Stranger Thangs (June 11, 8 pm ET)

Jordan Oliver vs. Rich Swann Alex Colon vs. Myron Reed Alex Shelley vs. Trey Miguel Infrared (Logan James & Tyler Matrix) vs. Prisoners of Society (Steve Maclin & Westin Blake) (c) (PWR Tag Team Championship) Jake Crist vs. JT Dunn (c) (PWR Championship) Jon Moxley vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

Another easy hype job, folks, as Mox returns to his home turf and goes up against Speedball for the first time ever! It’s clash-of-styles-tastic and it’s gonna be grrrrreat!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

Beyond vs. Wrestling Open Please Come Back 3 (June 12, 3 pm ET)

Little Mean Kathleen & Teddy Goodz vs. Stetson Ranch (Bretty Ryan Gosselin & Steven Stetson)

Ray Jaz vs. Thomas Santell

Allie Katch vs. B3CCA

Rickey Shane Page vs. Tyree Taylor

Rex Lawless vs. Willow Nightingale

Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) vs. Waves and Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan)

Channing Thomas vs. SLADE

Alec Price vs. Biff Busick

One of Beyond’s best ideas is back and this time with a twist— instead of pure tryouts, Please Come Back is phrased as the best of Beyond vs. the best that Wrestling Open has had to offer!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Free matches here!

Daniel Garcia vs. Minoru Suzuki

One of the most anticipated matches of Minoru Suzuki’s who US tour and it’s right here, free for nothin’, for you courtesy of West Coast Pro! Red Death tries his hand against the world’s #1 murder grandpa, do not miss it!

Kevin Steen vs. PCO

And from a very new dream match to a blast from the past dream match, let’s take a look at Kevin Steen very in early in his career facing Pierre Carl Ouellet and his violence, courtesy of IWS!

JCW Fully Loaded

And last but not least we’ve got a full show from GCW’s junior brand, Jersey Championship, check it out!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.