Former ROH world champ booked for title fight at MLW Battle Riot

Alexander Hammerstone’s next challenger for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship is set for the Battle Riot event on June 23 in New York City. Cesar Duran (alias Dario Cueto) has booked Hammerman against a former ROH world champ.

Bandido is coming for gold.

Hammerstone vs Bandido signed for Battle Riot in NYC https://t.co/XfqEg2IVWt — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) June 7, 2022

Bandido carried the ROH World Championship with pride after defeating Rush to win the belt. He definitely has the skills to dethrone Hammerstone. Bandido impressed El Jefe by defeating Flamita in the main event of MLW Fusion episode 147.

The intriguing wrinkle for the title fight will be the presence of Duran ringside in support of the challenger. MLW’s nefarious matchmaker has been a thorn in Hammerstone’s side. The question will be if Bandido accepts assistance from Duran.

Bandido is a luchador of honor. He was managed by Chavo Guerrero in the ROH World Championship unification bout against Jonathan Gresham at Supercard of Honor. When Chavo interfered, Bandido refused to capitalize on the situation. Instead, Bandido requested that the referee eject Chavito. Bandido lost that match. We’ll see if Bandido maintains his integrity after Hammerstone slams him through the mat and Duran offers a helping hand.

In other Battle Riot news, Taya Valkyrie was announced for the card. La Wera Loca will battle Brittany Blake.

Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake signed for June 23 in NYC https://t.co/FgzoWfTLkN — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) June 8, 2022

The feature attraction of the Battle Riot event is the Battle Riot itself. The Battle Riot is MLW’s version of the Royal Rumble. The prize is a title shot anytime, anywhere for the winner.

Richard Holliday, KC Navarro, Lance Anoa’i, and Juicy Finau were added to the Battle Riot match. Bandido was also mentioned, but plans may have changed now that the world title fight is booked. Previously announced Battle Riot participants include Killer Kross, Lince Dorado, former MLW heavyweight champ Jacob Fatu, Marshall Von Erich, Ross Von Erich, MLW openweight champ Alex Kane, MLW tag champs Calvin Tankman and EJ Nduka (fka Ezra Judge), Matt Cross (fka Son of Havoc), Mini Abismo Negro, and Budd Heavy.

For fans of classic Royal Rumble posters, MLW is channeling that energy with a cool t-shirt design.

The Battle Riot lineup so far has:

MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Bandido

40-man Battle Riot to earn a title shot anytime, anywhere

Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake

Scarlett Bordeaux in action

MLW’s weekly Fusion program airs Thursdays at 8 pm ET on YouTube and Saturdays at 10 pm ET on beIN SPORTS.