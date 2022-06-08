AEW Dynamite Preview (June 8, 2022): You gotta go through Mox!

All Elite Wrestling comes our way from the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri. Last week, newly crowned AEW World Champion CM Punk teamed up with FTR to take on The Scissor Brothers (aka the Gunn Club & The Acclaimed). They won the match, and CM Punk got his Forbidden Door opponent in the form of Hiroshi Tanahashi, but we found out later on Rampage that CM Punk injured himself in said match and needs surgery. He relinquished but then didn’t relinquish the title in a confusing promo that left Twitter screaming into the void for several minutes. Miro returned to in-ring action making quick work of parkour jobber Johnny Elite in his noble quest to kill God. The Jericho Appreciation Society were all cocky in the ring celebrating their Double or Nothing victory until Eddie Kingston and William Regal interrupted with an invitation to BLOOD & GUTS. They also convinced Jericho to book himself into a hair vs. hair match with Ortiz. Really, the “wizard” got played. There was a crazy messy tag match with too many people and Adam Cole on commentary where The Young Bucks pinned Jurassic Express, and Christian was “nice” about it. Jade Cargill & The Baddies interrupted Athena’s first promo in AEW. Wardlow defeated JD Drake and got a court date from Mark Sterling for his troubles. Ruby Soho & Toni Storm defeated Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter because she may have won The Owen Hart Tournament, but everyone still wants to punch Britt in the face. And finally, Jon Moxley took out Daniel Garcia and then emphatically agreed to participate in BLOOD AND GUTS.

This Week’s Headliner

So, after much confusion, it turns out that CM Punk is still the World Champion. He will be out for an undisclosed amount of time, but he is not relinquishing the belt per Tony Khan’s request. Instead, an interim champion will be crowned in his absence. Tonight begins the very lengthy process of finding out just who that champion will be.

Tonight’s show will begin with a battle royal. The winner of that match will go on to face number one contender Jon Moxley in the main event. The winner of that match will compete for the Interim World Championship at Forbidden Door.

Then at NJPW’s Dominion, Hiroshi Tanahashi will go one-on-one with Hirooki Goto, and the winner of that match will also advance to the Interim AEW World Championship match at Forbidden Door.

Confused? Yeah well, when you have to release a tweet press release then maybe you made it a little complicated for no reason.

TLDR, whoever wins in the main event tonight, will face the winner of Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirooki Goto at Forbidden Door, and the winner of that match will be crowned the interim champ.

Seriously, TK hire some better PR people. Use the money you’re not paying MJF to pay for their services.

The Title Scene:

Honestly, I don’t know what is happening with the Tag Team Championships. I was shocked when Jurassic Express retained the belts at Double or Nothing because they have been teasing this Christian Cage heel turn for weeks. Then last week, they were pinned by The Young Bucks? It feels like it’s well past the time to pull the trigger on this heel turn. Jurassic Express is a great tag team, but this division needs a shakeup! Don’t exactly know how The Young Bucks winning the belts would be a shakeup but whatever.

The Women’s World Champion is maaaaaaaad. And with good reason to be. Rumors have been swirling that Thunder Rosa is disappointed with the lack of tv time and matches that she has been given as champion despite killing it every single time she is in the ring. Hopefully, tonight we get some real Thunder Rosa action to quell the rumors.

When it rains, it pours. Per a few of his tweets, it seems that Scorpio Sky, the current TNT Champion, has also fallen prey to the injury sickness that is sweeping professional wrestling. No word as of yet if it’s an injury that will take him out for a while, but if it’s something that can be dealt with over a few weeks, I’m sure he can play “I’m the heel keep away” for a while without dropping the title. But if he is injured and out, he should just give it to Ethan Page. The man needs something to do.

Ooooooh this feud is already fire! Athena made her AEW debut at Double or Nothing, inserting herself into the TBS Champs business. And in case her intentions weren’t crystal clear on the fallout show, she spelled it out for everyone. She’s coming for Jade Cargill and that title. Now Jade says she’s not worried about Athena, but from the look on her face during Athena and Kiera Hogan’s match on Rampage, I would say that is a big ole lie. This is one of those feuds that is even better if you follow them all on Twitter. Look, no one can touch Becky Lynch’s Twitter game, but Jade Cargill is a close second!

Other things to keep an eye on:

-Hangman Page takes on David Finlay because they need something for the former champion to do.

-Do you think Chris Jericho’s wizard powers come from his hair?

-Britt Baker will surely have some words for Ruby Soho and Toni Storm after her defeat at their hands.

-It’s the summer of HOOKhausen! Pics or it didn’t happen.

-Can Wardlow even afford a lawyer on his new AEW salary? One would assume MJF pays better than Tony Khan based on ::waves hands:: everything that has been happening.

-Julia Hart being spooky and awesome.

-An update on Miro and his quest to kill God and get laid.

Tune into AEW on TBS at 8pm E.T. — and join us in our live blog — to see how all this plays out.