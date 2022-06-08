Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

PW Insider notes that Edge is going to be working as a babyface going forward.

Speaking of Edge, Fightful Select says there was talk in WWE of The Judgment Day going more “supernatural” and he was apparently opposed to it.

They also say there was talk of adding Finn Balor to the stable well before it actually happened on Raw this week.

The Miz could be appearing on a future episode of “Broken Skull Sessions” with Stone Cold Steve Austin, per Insider, who say there was talk of it backstage at Raw this week.

According to Fightful Select, Io Shirai is out with an injury and while it’s unclear what that injury is or how long she’ll be out, there are no creative plans for her.

