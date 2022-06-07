Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Stephanie McMahon’s leave of absence from WWE was “executed by her father, Vince McMahon, the organization’s 76-year-old CEO,” according to Business Insider.

A WWE source told Claire Atkinson, the author of the Business Insider article, that the company wasn’t seeing enough growth in sponsorship and marketing with Stephanie as Chief Brand Officer: “When someone is moved out of a company, it’s usually the result of something not working. We took stronger control of that a few months ago.”

Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer disputed the BI report, however. Meltzer reiterated that it was Stephanie’s decision to temporarily step away from WWE. He wrote on f4wonline’s The Board the quotes in Atkinson’s article were evidence “key people in the company... wanted to bury her here. Something happened after she left clearly. The company did a total 180 on her about two weeks after she left.”

Speaking of reiterating reports, Sean Ross Sapp continued arguing that MJF no showing his Double or Nothing weekend meet & greet was not a work. In his Backstage Report for Fightful Select, Sapp said there was such concern about MJF’s well being people within AEW discussed breaking into his hotel room to check on him. He also said cancelling the meet & greet cost the company $10K.

Sapp stated that if anyone other than MJF or Tony Khan claims to 100% know what’s going on, they’re not telling the truth. He added he’s not sure TK knows 100% what’s going on.

