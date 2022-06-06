New Japan & Stardom announce first ever joint event

Since 2019 women’s wrestling — aka joshi puroresu — promotion Stardom has been owned by Bushiroad, the same company which owns New Japan Pro-Wrestling. That’s led to the Stardom roster getting a chance to work matches ahead of New Japan’s annual Wrestle Kingdom event in the Tokyo Dome, but nothing more. NJPW and Stardom have remained almost wholly separate.

At a June 6 press conference celebrating their parent company’s 15th anniversary, New Japan’s Hiroshi Tanahashi & The Great-O-Khan, and Stardom’s Mayu Iwatani & Starlight Kid came together to announce a first — a joint show Nov. 20 in Tokyo’s Ariake Arena, a 15,000 seat venue built for the most recent Summer Olympics.

November 20 in the new Ariake Arena!



NJPW and STARDOM combine forces for their first ever full joint card!



More information to follow on this immense event!https://t.co/t4IZuei3wF#njpw #STARDOM pic.twitter.com/ViTNfmaxZn — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 6, 2022

At the press conference, Bushiroad founder & President Takaaki Kidani said of the event:

“In America, men and women are often on the same cards, but it’s rare in Japan, and a first for NJPW and STARDOM. This will go down in history.”

Nothing official was announced for the card, but both Tanahashi & Starlight Kid teased mixed tag matches. There was also an announcement that Stardom wrestlers will be added to mobile game NJPW Strong Spirits.

Will this show be a one-off, or a sign of more collaboration moving forward? Questions about Stardom crossing over with AEW have come up since the announcement of Forbidden Door. At the very least, this seems to be a step toward something like that happening.

Excited? Intrigued?