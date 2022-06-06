Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Bryan Danielson missed a scheduled appearance on Sunday due to an undisclosed injury sustained at Double or Nothing that left him unable to travel by air to the event, according to reporting from Fightful Select and Wrestling Observer. The latter’s sources say “it doesn’t appear to be anything serious” and that he should only miss one-to-two weeks.

AEW knew CM Punk was injured after his six-man tag on Dynamite, but they didn’t know he’d need surgery until shortly before Rampage, per PW Insider.

In a post-Hell in a Cell promo, Insider says Cody Rhodes “apologized for being hurt,” and “wanted to make sure everyone knew that he made the decision to work the match, and no one made him do it.”

Scorpio Sky shared he aggravated an injury on Rampage that he hopes isn’t serious, but the Observer says he is scheduled to get an MRI.

While there was no real indication he’d show up, fan speculation about Bray Wyatt returning to WWE at Hell in a Cell after his tweets last week led to his name trending on Twitter all weekend and increased demand for tickets to the show on the secondary market.

