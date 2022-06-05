Hell in a Cell match

What’s that they say? Oh yeah, third times the charm.

The Road to Hell in a Cell

Cody Rhodes shocked the wrestling world when he left AEW and returned to WWE at WrestleMania. Perhaps most shocked of all was Seth Rollins, his opponent, whom he promptly defeated.

But hey! That was a fluke “The Visionary” wasn’t ready yet! So they battled it out again at WrestleMania Run it Backlash. But wouldn’t you know, Seth Rollins lost that match too.

Now Cody Rhodes was prepared to put his feud with Rollins to bed and focus on his goal of winning the WWE Championship for his father’s legacy, but while Rollins is many things, he ain’t no quitter.

On the Monday night after Backlash Rollins challenged Cody Rhodes to yet another rematch, and Cody, gullible as he is, accepted. That’s what a babyface would do, right??

Seth Rollins attacked Rhodes the following week, costing him the US Championship and demanding that said rematch be at Hell in a Cell because the PPV has to have at least one cell match! (Seriously it sort of feels like they forgot they had a PPV this weekend, right?)

Seth made it even more personal on the go-home show when he said what we all have been thinking, interrupting an “inspiring” promo by Cody and calling him out for his blatant hypocrisy.

“The prodigal son returns home to fulfill his family legacy. Not on my watch, pal! You don’t get to be the conquering hero in my kingdom. No, no, no. You don’t get to take a sledgehammer to the throne and get to come back to take back that throne from me.”

Tonight Seth will hopefully channel all those feelings of resentment into a victory when he faces The American Nightmare inside the most menacing structure in all of wrestling.

But probably not.

What’s at stake?

Would it be dramatic to say nothing? I mean, there is, I guess, a possibility that Seth Rollins will win this match, but let’s be honest; this match is about Cody Rhodes. His superpower is making everything about himself. #TeamPlayer Seth Rollins is taking another L here to bolster Cody Rhodes’ winning streak so that when he inevitably faces The Head of the Table, it’s slightly more realistic. There is no way in hell that the storyline of The American Nightmare winning the big belt for his beloved dad, The American Dream, will be derailed by a failed Batman villain, no matter how excellent his suits are.

It should be a fun match though lol. Follow along tonight during Hell in a Cell right here on Cagesideseats.com! #Shameless #JustLikeCodyRhodes