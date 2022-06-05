Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 11: Week 8 results & Week 9 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place May 29-June 4 — Double or Nothing, Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, Fusion, NXT UK, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, New Japan’s Best of the Super Juniors shows, In Your House, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

Remember back when Wardlow felt like the biggest thing in AEW? Ah, the halcyon days of a week and a half ago...

That was also when it seemed like Riddle might be on the Hell in a Cell card for a Tag title match.

Rounding out the top five were a really good women’s match, and the newest member of The Bloodline.

The back half was super-sized, with a trio of ROH legends, some representation from the Knockouts, and a couple guys who never fail to impress.

The CCWR: 2022 - 23, Week 8

1. Wardlow

2. Riddle

3. Ruby Soho

4. Kris Statlander

5. Sami Zayn

6. CM Punk

7. Samoa Joe

8. Bryan Danielson

9. Jordynne Grace

10. (tie) Dante Martin

10. (tie) Masha Slamovich

10. (tie) Swerve Strickland

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where a powerbomb breaks the tie at the top, but a muscle buster gives us a new one in the middle of the top ten...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending May 28

1. Wardlow - 33

1. CM Punk - 28

3. Dax Harwood - 23

4. (tie) Hangman Page - 17

4. (tie) Samoa Joe - 17

6. Wheeler Yuta - 16

7. Cash Wheeler - 14

8. Josh Alexander - 11.5

9. (tie) Darby Allin - 11

9. (tie) Jon Moxley - 11

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us clicks and comments, we’ll take it from there.