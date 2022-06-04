Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- PW Insider was told that WWE’s current plan for Lacey Evans is to drop the babyface gimmick that was planned for her on Raw. She will be a heel now that she’s been moved back to the SmackDown roster.
- Many wrestlers with AEW believe the MJF story has been a work “from the start,” according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter: “Some just played it off like it’s wrestling and whatever, but others weren’t so happy about it.” Dave Meltzer wrote that someone in the latter group “called it a sloppy work that in the long run will benefit nobody.”
- The WON notes that Stephanie McMahon isn’t expected to return from her WWE absence anytime soon. The belief is that if she does come back to WWE, it will be in a different role. The people in WWE who have been talking poorly about her job performance are “key high-level people who are the last people” you’d expect to do so.
- A WWE source told WrestleVotes the lack of SmackDown matches on the Hell in a Cell card is “an indictment on the roster.” The account goes on to say that though the brand split won’t go away, “for all intents and purposes, it’s shot.”
- Andrew Zarian of Mat Men said Warner Bros. Discovery “are very AEW positive... From everything I heard the meeting went great, Tony [Khan]’s relationship is really strong with them. They understand that they are in a very unique position that they have this hot commodity.”
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...