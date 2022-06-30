Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Reacting to recent reports Sasha Banks is still listed on internal WWE rosters, Wrestling Inc’s Raj Giri tweeted “the rumor is that leadership is trying to smooth things over” with Banks.

He also said Sasha’s release was finalized on June 10, and handled by Erika Schreiber, VP of Business and Legal Affairs for Talent Relations, “NOT John Laurinaitis, who usually handles those.”

On a CEO Gaming Twitch stream, Kenny Omega was talking about how challenging his rehabilitation has been and said he’s “done” if he suffers “another major setback.” It’s not clear if Omega was talking about a setback in this recovery, or a future injury. He goes on to talk about focusing on storytelling as opposed to athleticism, so some have interpreted he meant he’d be “done” with his current style, not wrestling altogether.

The drop off in ticket sales for Forbidden Door has been a hot top on f4wonline’s The Board, with Dave Meltzer commenting “$4 get in price on the secondary market. Lowest in AEW history. Less than 200 tickets sold once TV started promoting the card,” which told “the story of a show with huge demand that then died in late interest [in] a manner no show in history ever has.”

Probably pretty obvious, but Fightful Select reports Tony Khan gave permission for AEW stars like Chris Jericho & Bryan Danielson to record messages for John Cena, and for WWE to show those on Raw.

