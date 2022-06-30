Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Coming soon...

Freelance Press Start (June 30, 8 pm CT)

Alfonso Gonzalez vs. Dan “the Dad” Adams Project MONIX vs. Xavier Walker BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) vs. GPA & Laynie Luck Jake Something vs. Storm Grayson (c) (Freelance World Championship)

Freelance are running a barcade, baby! Jake Something looks to knock off new Freelance champ Grayson, the GPA/Luck mixed gender tag series continues against BUSSY, and more yet to be announced including the likes of Isaias Velazquez and the Bang Bros!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

GCW Dead on Arrival / Gateway to the Death / Rock ‘n Roll Forever (June 30 - July 3)

—Dead on Arrival (June 30, 7:30 pm ET)—

“Hoodfoot” Mo Atlas vs. SLADE Calvin Tankman vs. Ninja Mack Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, & Steve Manders) vs. Team Horror Slam (Breyer Wellington, Malcolm Monroe III, & Tommy Vendetta) AKIRA vs. Shane Mercer Blake Christian vs. Uncle Chase Burnett Cole Radrick & Joey Janela vs. Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) Alex Shelley vs. Jordan Oliver vs. Nick Wayne Alex Colon (c) vs. Dale Patricks (GCW Ultraviolent Championship)

—Gateway to the Death (July 1, 8 pm CT)—

Delirious vs. EFFY Nick Wayne vs. Tony Deppen Axton Ray vs. Ninja Mack Jimmy Lloyd & Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) vs. Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, & Steve Manders) Blake Christian vs. Gringo Loco 2 Cold Scorpio vs. Allie Katch Alex Colon vs. Cole Radrick Davey Richards vs. Joey Janela

—Rock ‘n Roll Forever (July 3, 5 pm CT)—

Cole Radrick vs. Joey Janela Allie Katch vs. Nick Wayne AKIRA, Alex Colon, & “Hoodfoot” Mo Atlas vs. Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, & Steve Manders) Calvin Tankman vs. Jordan Oliver Kerry Morton vs. Tony Deppen Billie Starkz vs. Dark Sheik Rock ‘n Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) vs. the Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley)

GCW are having a huge Fourth of July weekend, folks! It starts tonight and weaves its way to the fourth itself, when they’re holding another edition of Backyard Wrestling, but seeing as the cards for those get kept secret we’re not worrying about that too much here. What we ARE worrying about is the Rock ‘n Roll Express having their last match in the Evansville Coliseum, baby!

Check ‘em out live on FITE, folks.

FU Blaze of Glory (July 2, 6 pm CT)

Alfonso Gonzalez vs. Mojo McQueen August Matthews vs. Gunner Brave vs. Joe Alonzo Davey Bang vs. Project MONIX Billie Starkz vs. Katalina Perez Laynie Luck vs. Sandra Moone Brothers of Funstruction (Ruffo & Yabo) (c) vs. Joey Marx & Mason Conrad vs. Pick ‘n Pop (Darius Latrell & Koda Hernandez) (FU Tag Team Championship) Calvin Tankman (c) vs. Shane Mercer (FU Championship)

Freelance Underground aren’t content to let their big brother promotion have all the fun as they’ve lined up a hell of a card for themselves, folks. Bang Bros in singles action, Tankman and Mercer in HOSS WAR, there’s a lot to like here!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

PWG NINETEEN (July 3, 5 pm PT)

JONAH vs. Kevin Blackwood Shane Haste vs. Titus Alexander Masha Slamovich vs. Yuka Sakazaki Davey Richards vs. Jonathan Gresham Buddy Matthews vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) vs. Kings of the Black Throne (Brody King & Malakai Black) (c) (PWG World Tag Team Championship) Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita (PWG World Championship)

PWG are back, baby, and celebrating NINETEEN outstanding years of indie action by... (looks left) (looks right) ...booking WOMEN on the card, baby! Exciting times! Plus two big fun international title defenses, Gresh vs. Davey, AND the triumphant return of Shane “SLAPJACK” Haste to big-time action!

Check the website for preorder info, folks.

Free matches here!

Trent Beretta vs. Zack Sabre, Jr.

AAW starts us off hot with this little number that takes on a little more interest now that ol’ ZSJ is getting booked against AEW talents, enjoy!

El Generico vs. Kevin Steen

Listen y’all, I love these blasts from the past that Quebec’s IWS have been putting up lately, and you simply cannot go wrong when you put these two men together, don’t miss it!

Higher Society vs. Kings of the District

And for a little bit of newer fare to close things off, WWR+ have this hot little slice of tag team action for y’all, enjoy!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.