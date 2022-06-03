Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Rumors for the Day:
- WhatCulture has learned that Thunder Rosa is “very frustrated” with her lack of television time in AEW. Her unhappiness was amplified this week on Dynamite when she was the only AEW champion not featured on the show. It was like her match with Serena Deeb at Double or Nothing never happened. Rosa was said to be “upset and confused” by the situation.
- Meanwhile, PW Insider heard that Thunder Rosa wasn’t feeling well backstage at Dynamite this week and the AEW doctor sent her home.
Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer says WWE’s upcoming tag team title match of The Usos vs.
MattRiddle and Shinsuke Nakamura is not currently planned for this weekend at Hell in a Cell. The idea is for the match to take place at Money in the Bank in July. That also means the originally planned match of Roman Reigns vs. Riddle at Money in the Bank is unlikely to happen.
- Bellator MMA fighter Valerie Loureda impressed at a recent tryout. WWE is hoping to have her signed and at the Performance Center by mid-July, says Fightful Select.
- WWE wrestler Dolph Ziggler was backstage at AEW Dynamite this week in Los Angeles, per Fightful.
