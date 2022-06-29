New Japan, AAA join the card for Ric Flair’s Last Match

We’d mused before that Ric Flair’s Last Match — the July 31 show taking place along with Conrad Thompson’s Starrcast convention during SummerSlam weekend in Nashville — felt kind of like an Impact Wrestling show.
Since then, they’ve made it much more of an multi-promotional affair. First, they added a match with former WWE stars, one who’s been working with MLW, the other with the NWA, in Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith, Jr.
Now, they’ve announced a New Japan bout pitting two of that company’s “Young Lions” against one another...
On 7/31 as part of the card for Ric Flair’s Last Match at @NMAuditorium, we’re proud to announce a match presented by @njpwglobal!@ClarkConnors vs @rennarita_njpw
:https://t.co/lpsNIN1jcY#STARRCAST #RicFlairsLastMatch#njpw @NJPWofAmerica pic.twitter.com/k8J695jkKQ
And while we don’t have much in the way of specifics, AAA also confirmed they’d be involved in the event.
As part of #STARRCAST weekend, we are honored to welcome @luchalibreaaa as part of Ric Flair’s Last Match at the @NMAuditorium on July 31 in #Nashville!
: https://t.co/lpsNINiU4w pic.twitter.com/BTQnJswgBD
Which gives us the following updated card for Nashville Municipal Auditorium:
• Ric Flair (and teammates?) vs. ???
• Josh Alexander (c) vs. Jacob Fatu for the Impact World championship
• The Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)
• Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering for the Impact Knockouts title
• Ren Narita vs. Clark Connors
