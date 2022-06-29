 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New Japan, AAA join the card for Ric Flair’s Last Match

By Sean Rueter
We’d mused before that Ric Flair’s Last Match — the July 31 show taking place along with Conrad Thompson’s Starrcast convention during SummerSlam weekend in Nashville — felt kind of like an Impact Wrestling show.

Since then, they’ve made it much more of an multi-promotional affair. First, they added a match with former WWE stars, one who’s been working with MLW, the other with the NWA, in Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith, Jr.

Now, they’ve announced a New Japan bout pitting two of that company’s “Young Lions” against one another...

And while we don’t have much in the way of specifics, AAA also confirmed they’d be involved in the event.

Which gives us the following updated card for Nashville Municipal Auditorium:

• Ric Flair (and teammates?) vs. ???

• Josh Alexander (c) vs. Jacob Fatu for the Impact World championship

• The Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)

• Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering for the Impact Knockouts title

• Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.- Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita

• Ren Narita vs. Clark Connors

Tickets are available, and the show will stream on Fite.

