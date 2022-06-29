Light beer drinking fan favorite returns to MLW

Grab a six-pack of light beer and pop the top in honor of Mance Warner returning to MLW.

MLW announced that Ole Mancer will compete at the Fury Road event in El Paso, TX on August 27.

Mance Warner is back in MLW https://t.co/pdNoxxgHS6 — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) June 29, 2022

MLW’s press release for Warner’s return sounds wild, but everything is true, especially the part about fighting a bear.

The summer of surprises continues as Major League Wrestling announced today that Mance Warner is back in MLW to raise hell, throw lariats and kick back with a case of light beers like only Ol’ Mancer can. Mance’s next appearance in MLW will return to the ring August 27 in El Paso at MLW FURY ROAD. Celebrate the return of Mance Warner right now with the return of Mancer’s MLW merch at MLWShop.com. Making his MLW debut in early 2019, Warner is one of MLW’s most beloved wrestlers. Feuding with the likes of MJF, Bestia 666, and a wrestling bear (yes, really). A tough as nails brawler, Ol’ Mancer fights with no remorse. Violent, unrelenting and unpredictable in and away from the ring, Mance Warner is one of the most unorthodox southern wrestlers in the sport today. Known for creating carnage in bars and in the ring, the Bucksnort, TN bloodledder has a reputation for pummeling anyone that gets in his way. The trash talking Tennessean backs up his what he says in the ring with pure high octane ass kicking. Coming up in the sport on the mid-south and southern wrestling circuits, this outlaw quickly made a name for himself with his rugged style of wrestling. Now Ol’ Mancer looks to go to stomp a mud hole into his adversaries, grab some belts and then hit the pay window in MLW to collect some paydays.

Don’t worry about the bear. After a brawl through the trailer court, Big Teddy Cool drank moonshine with Uncle Moonman, and everything is cool.

If the name Mance Warner is new to you, his bio pretty much sums up all your need to know.

Here’s Mancers intro info Southern Psycho” Mance Warner

King of big dog style

Eye poke god

Mouth of the Midsouth

Medium sized man beast

Lariats and light beers

Macho Mancer

Weight: 187 Lbs.

Hometown: Bucksnort, Tennessee — Mance Warner (@ManceWarner) November 10, 2017

Warner is part of the Second Gear Crew in GCW and won tag titles with Matthew Justice. He was ranked 146 in the PWI 500 for 2021. Warner’s biggest moment in MLW was sending MJF out the door in a Loser Leaves Town match.

How excited are you for Mance Warner’s return to MLW? Who would you like to see him wrestle on MLW roster?