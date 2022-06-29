AEW Dynamite Preview (June 29, 2022): Let’s get bloody!

All Elite Wrestling comes our way from the Little Caesars Arena Arena in Detroit. It’s the Forbidden Door fallout show and the first AEW show with an Interim World Champion. If you missed the PPV or just want to bask in all the handsomeness (it was a very good-looking PPV, ok?!), you can easily catch up with our live blog or check out our recap.

This Week’s Headliner

It’s Blood & Guts baaaaybeeee! Now you may be asking yourself, but Stella, there is blood every single Wednesday night, it seems! How is this different? Well, dear reader, this time there will be guts and also Claudio frickin’ Castagnoli!!!

The basics are Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho hate each other. Like REALLY don’t get along. So they harangued their respective besties to join them in battle. So tonight, this feud comes to an end the only way it could, with extreme violence. But here’s the thing. Eddie and Bryan didn’t really like each other sure, but could they put aside their differences to work together to shut Chris Jericho up forever? Probably. But Eddie Kingston and Claudio Castagnoli have a loooong history on the indies, and based on his reaction to the newest member of BCC Eddie hasn’t forgotten all of the horrible things Claudio did to him. So now it seems like he will be fighting a battle on two fronts.

Will new Interim World Champion Jon Moxley be able to keep his team together? Or will he have to decide in real-time where his loyalties lie? With his ride-or-die Eddie Kingston or with The Blackpool Combat Club?

The Title Scene:

The Young Bucks didn’t defend their Tag Team Championships on the PPV because that spotlight went to the ROH tag champs and NEW IWGP tag champs, FTR. But that doesn’t mean they are in the clear for challengers. Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee and Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs are currently feuding to earn that top spot, and once that is all figured out, you better believe they are coming for The Bucks. Plus, Matt & Nick have to deal with the fallout from their concussed bestie Adam Cole.

PAC is the inaugural All-Atlantic Champion! And he won it by thwarting Malakai Black! Long. Term. Storytelling. I expect we’ll hear from the champ flanked by his Lucha Bros, much to the evil chagrin of the House of Black. Maybe it’s time for the Death Triangle to add a female member of their own...anyone have Taya’s number?

Thunder Rosa is still the Women’s World Championship. Once again, it simply was not Toni Time. The two put on an excellent (if short, ugh) match that ended with Thunder & Toni shaking hands in mutual shared respect. Now the AEW writers have to figure out who’s next for the champion. Please don’t let it be Britt Baker. Please don’t let it be Britt Baker.

Let’s be real, Rampage is the TBS Champion’s true domain. But that doesn’t mean Jade and her baddies won’t show up to put Tony in his place. In fact, Malcolm Bivens had something to say about the champ not being featured on the PPV, and got her a match tonight against Leila Grey.

What’s TNT Champion Scorpio Sky doing, you ask? Hiding from Wardlow, I assume.

Other things to keep an eye on:

-Get ready for another tight five of Christian Cage ripping apart Jungle Boy’s family!

-Orange Cassidy rebounding from his loss to Will Ospreay by taking on Ethan Page. Or whatever.

-Several medical updates. Specifically from Dax Harwood and Adam Cole.

-The writers reminding everyone why we should care about ROH before their first-ever TK owned ROH PPV.

-Miro being even more pissed at God, and Malakai Black for misting him in the face.

-The Acclaimed making fun of TK’s weird hugs. Oh, also them being real pissed at The Ass Boys for running away.

-MJF? lolololololololol

Tune into AEW on TBS at 8pm E.T. — and join us in our live blog — to see how all this plays out.