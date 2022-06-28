Domestic violence case against Jake Atlas dropped

Officials in Florida have opted not to pursue a case against Jake Atlas (real name Kenny Marquez) following his being arrested on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge last month.

A hearing had been scheduled for today (June 28), but TMZ Sports reports that’s been cancelled, and the matter is considered closed by the court. Official documents obtained by the site read:

“From the investigation which has been made, it is the opinion of the writer that this case is not suitable for prosecution.”

The charges stemmed from an incident where Atlas is said to have become ”physically aggressive” with his partner over a sexual situation they were involved in after he met Atlas at a bar. Scratches on the partner’s arm and a torn shirt were the deciding factor in arresting Atlas for domestic violence on May 23. He was released from jail later in the day.

The 27 year old Atlas last wrestled for AEW, but since his arrest the company has specified he was on a per-appearance deal, is not under contract with them, and is not expected back. He’s currently recovering from surgery to repair a torn ACL that he suffered in an January while wrestling Adam Cole on Rampage.