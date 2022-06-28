Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- In the Observer’s Daily Update, Dave Meltzer notes that neither WWE nor Jerry McDevitt have commented on the updated Vince McMahon rape allegation. Meltzer speculates that’s because the media hasn’t picked up the story, so it “doesn’t appear to be harmful to McMahon’s position right now.”
- John Cena’s return excited the WWE locker room, according to WrestleVotes: “Cena is viewed as the ultimate leader, with his positive presence felt throughout the company when he’s around.”
- Jon Moxley was busted open “hardway” at Forbidden Door, per Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio, probably because he and Hiroshi Tanahasi “clonked heads”.
- Mox mentioned in the post-show interview that he might have gotten a concussion in Sunday’s main event, but Meltzer writes that “it was just something he said but he’s fine.”
- Kurt Angle told NBC Sports Boston that one of the AEW offers he turned down was for 10 matches, but he turned them down because he knows he can’t be “the old Kurt Angle” any more.
