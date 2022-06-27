Tony Khan announces Ring of Honor’s return to PPV

Ring of Honor hasn’t held a show since WrestleMania weekend’s Supercard of Honor. That was the first event booked by the promotion’s new owner, Tony Khan. It featured the debut of Samoa Joe, and AEW talents like Wheeler Yuta & FTR winning ROH titles.

On last Friday’s Rampage, we saw ROH World champion Jonathan Gresham appear to tease a match with Lee Moriarty before Tully Blanchard interrupted, seemingly setting up a match for the Blanchard-led group (featuring Brian Cage & Gates of Agony) that we haven’t heard much about since they debuted at April’s Supercard show.

After the post-Forbidden Door media scrum, we might know where a Gresham & Moriaty vs. Tully Blanchard Enterprises will take place. Khan announced ROH will return to PPV with July 23’s Death Before Dishonor. The show will stream on Bleacher Report, just as AEW’s events do domestically.

TK said it will be in Lowell, Massachusetts, and the above graphic from the Ring of Honor Twitter account indicates it will take place at the Tsongas Center.

Excited to see the second ROH show of the Tony Khan era?