- The WWE roster’s reaction to Bruce Prichard taking over talent relations from John Laurinaitis is “generally negative”, per Wrestling Observer Newsletter. This is because Laurinaitis was seen as approachable while Prichard isn’t. One person called the move “scary.”
- WWE specifically wanted to remove Bray Wyatt from the WWE 2K22 roster after he was released from the company, reports Fightful Select. This despite the fact other Superstars let go after him were left in the game when it launched earlier this year.
- AEW’s Blood & Guts match for this week’s Dynamite was always planned as six-on-six, according to the WON. Sammy Guevara rejoined Jericho Appreciation Society to give them a sixth man to balance out Wheeler Yuta on the other team.
- Fightful also reports Orange Cassidy’s theme song will soon change. AEW has supposedly licensed Jefferson Starship’s “Jane”, which he frequently used on the indies, to replace The Pixie’s “Where Is My Mind?”
- Based on how Ric Flair’s been talking about him on his podcast, speculation is Jay Lethal will be one of the Nature Boy’s opponents at Ric Flair’s Last Match.
