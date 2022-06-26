Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 11: Week 11 results & Week 12 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place June 19-25 — Impact Slammiversary, Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, Fusion, NXT UK, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

No argument from us, Mr. Catalyst. At least not last week...

Top spots went to the two new IWGP champs crowned at Dominion who’ve also been playing a big role on AEW TV in the build to Forbidden Door.

Tied for third were two guys who came up short in marquee matches, but impressed nonetheless.

The first two-time AEW Tag champs took the middle spots in the top ten, followed by two wrestlers who could leave Forbidden Door with gold... and the heinous jerk who’s been bad-mouthing the entire Perry family.

Still not sure where it fits into our Rankings eligibility-wise, but I am sorry it slipped through the cracks at Cageside while we were trying to cover all the bad news in wrestling this month. Thanks to Mark D. Mouth for bringing it up, and go read about it here . We could all use a pick-me-up these days. Of course John Cena showed up for us.

On the subject of the poll discussed in this space last week? Definitely seems folks are having some fun at our expense. The system worked this week and the runaway poll winners didn't place, but we are kicking around how to address the issue*.

The CCWR: 2022 - 23, Week 11

1. Jay White

2. Will Ospreay

3. (tie) Dax Harwood

3. (tie) Riddle

5. Nick Jackson

6. Matt Jackson

7. Jon Moxley

8. (tie) Christian Cage

8. (tie) Toni Storm

10. John Cena

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where thing tighten up behind the leaders, and a WWE Superstar is poised to move into the Top Five...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending June 18

1. Wardlow - 39

2. CM Punk - 38

3. Dax Harwood - 30.5

4. Jon Moxley - 26

5. MJF - 18

6. Riddle - 17.5

7. (tie) Samoa Joe - 17

7. (tie) Cody Rhodes - 17

7. (tie) Hangman Page - 17

10. (tie) Thunder Rosa - 16

10. (tie) Wheeler Yuta - 16

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us clicks and comments, we’ll take it from there.

