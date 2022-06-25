Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- Stephanie McMahon talked about the WWE Board’s investigation of her father at an “all hands on deck meeting” at the company Thursday, PW Insider reported: “She noted that she loves her father and that she loves WWE and will be doing everything she can for the company in the days ahead.”
- The site also says that over the past week Stephanie has been ”actively involved” in meetings Vince normally would have been a part of.
- AEW will be “heavily involved” with Discovery’s Shark Week, says the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Promos have already been filmed for it, and they plan on doing a gimmick match the week of July 24 related to Shark Week.
- As far as Bryan Danielson’s injury is concerned, The Observer says, “It was believed he had suffered a concussion in the Anarchy in the Arena match.”
- NXT wrestlers Io Shirai and Zoey Stark are expected back from injury “relatively soon,” per the WON.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...