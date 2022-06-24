New Japan books show in Nashville the same day as SummerSlam

SummerSlam weekend is turning into a mini-WrestleMania, with Conrad Thompson’s Starrcast convention — headlined by Ric Flair’s Last Match — giving wrestling fans plenty to do July 29-31 in Nashville beyond WWE’s big show.

Now, we can add New Japan to the list of options. The company’s announced Music City Mayhem as part of Starrcast V. Unlike Flair’s show, which is happening on Sunday, this one will take place the same day as SummerSlam: Sat., July 30.

JULY 30!



NJPW joins @StarrcastEvents!



Music City Mayhem hits Nashville, with a special event to air live on @fitetv!



JULY 30! NJPW joins Starrcast Events! Music City Mayhem hits Nashville, with a special event to air live on FITE TV! Tickets on sale MONDAY!

The announcement doesn’t specify when the show will take place, so it could be Saturday afternoon before WWE’s show at Nissan Stadium. Presumably we’ll find out before tickets go sale Monday (June 27) morning.

It’s also not clear if this will be a NJPW Strong taping utilizing the company’s U.S.-based roster, or if their Japanese stars will come in for Music City Mayhem, making it a bigger deal more like this year’s Windy City Riot and Capital Collision shows in Chicago & Washington, D.C.

Either way, it’s an interesting move... and a nice addition to the Starrcast V line-up.