- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer indicated that Triple H “is back with more power” in WWE.
- While discussing Rhea Ripley’s brain injury, Meltzer noted that she’s expected to return “fairly soon.” He also mentioned that WWE tells talent to not talk about concussions or COVID.
- Per Meltzer, Andrade and Rey Fenix aren’t allowed to wrestle at Forbidden Door because “CMLL is the exclusive provider of Mexican wrestlers to New Japan Pro Wrestling.” That’s why Tony Khan booked them to wrestle each other on this week’s Rampage and have their pay-per-view match there.
- Fightful claims that Ricky Steamboat was open to wrestling at Ric Flair’s Last Match, but his asking price was “extremely high” and a deal could not be reached.
- According to PW Insider, Skye Blue is the latest AEW wrestler who is out of action due to injury.
