Opponents for NZO and Killer Kross announced for MLW Battle Riot

MLW is about to get bout it bout it and rowdy rowdy with the Battle Riot live event on June 23 in New York City. In addition to four championship bouts and the Battle Riot itself, MLW announced two matches with marquee names.

NZO may have written a check he can’t cash. Beef has been brewing between Real 1 and Jacob Fatu, and now they’ll settle it in the ring at Battle Riot.

The @real1 says he is the toughest guy on the block — but he’s never stepped foot in the ring with a @SAMOANWEREWOLF… #BattleRiotIV



[ June 23 | ️ https://t.co/BTyTHwHO0N ] pic.twitter.com/iLbuRxtKLv — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) June 21, 2022

Let the press release sell you on this one.

The Real 1 says he is the toughest guy on the block — but he’s never stepped foot in the ring with a Samoan Werewolf… until this Thursday when the bell rings and Jacob Fatu and Real 1 collide. The Jersey brawler boasts of being the uncrowned champ of the streets, claiming to have toppled an endless list of victims in street fights. Vowing to now cross the river and add another victim to Real 1’s list, talk is cheap once Fatu hits the ring. With Fatu’s war with CONTRA in the rearview mirror, the 280 pound “Samoan Smashing Machine” now readies to climb the rankings and rampage en route to another crack at reclaiming the World Heavyweight Championship. A high-profile win over Real 1 would have Fatu circling the championship title picture. A showcase of two distinct fighting styles, Real 1 looks to employ his unorthodox street fighting and dirty boxing skills while Fatu is a walking commotion of aerial attacks, brawling and moves you simply don’t see an athlete his size doing in a fight.

That match is going to be a doozy. NZO doesn’t seem to be backing down, at least on Twitter. He responded, “Crowd the plate,” but I don’t know what that means.

Tick tock, Killer Kross is coming. Thanks to MLW, his target is now set on Matt Cross. That is a fun ‘what if’ for Lucha Underground fans with the White Rabbit against Son of Havoc.

Killer Kross vs Matt Cross signed for NYC this Thursday https://t.co/mpjxHkySCg — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) June 22, 2022

The namesake match for the event is the Battle Riot, which is MLW’s form of the Royal Rumble. 40 wrestlers will compete for the prize of calling their shot at the world title anytime, anywhere. Newly announced participants for the Battle Riot are Mads Krugger, MLW middleweight champ Myron Reed, Ken Broadway, WARHORSE, Microman, Gangrel, Arez, Mr. Thomas, and Dr. Dax.

Previously announced Battle Riot participants include Killer Kross, Lince Dorado, former MLW heavyweight champ Jacob Fatu, Marshall Von Erich, Ross Von Erich, MLW openweight champ Alex Kane, MLW tag champs Calvin Tankman and EJ Nduka, Matt Cross, Mini Abismo Negro, Budd Heavy, Bandido, Richard Holliday, KC Navarro, Lance Anoa’i, Juicy Finau, NZO, Davey Richards, Ace Romero, Savio Vega, Joel Maximo, Jose Maximo, La Estrella, and Little Guido. 7 spots remain open for mystery surprises.

Battle Riot will be filmed for future airings of the weekly Fusion broadcast. The advertised Battle Riot lineup includes:

MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Bandido

40-man Battle Riot to earn a title shot anytime, anywhere

MLW World Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed (c) vs. Lince Dorado vs. Arez vs. La Estrella

MLW National Openweight Championship: Alex Kane (c) vs. Davey Richards

MLW Women’s Featherweight Championship: Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Brittany Blake

Samoan SWAT Team vs. Von Erichs

NZO vs. Jacob Fatu

Killer Kross vs. Matt Cross

Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Clara Carreras

One potential injury note to keep in mind, Bandido was taken out on a stretcher during last weekend’s AAA Triplemania XXX Chapter 2 event. If Bandido is missing from action, then that would be the reason why.

MLW’s weekly Fusion program airs Thursdays at 8 pm ET on YouTube and Saturdays at 10 pm ET on beIN SPORTS.

What are your predictions for Battle Riot?