Paul “Triple H” Levesque was in Orlando yesterday and spoke at the WWE Performance Center, Post Wrestling’s John Pollock reports. Pollock tweeted: “Of the people I heard from, Levesque stated ‘he’s back’ - it is unknown what that entails but that was the wording I was given.”

Bryan Alvarez confirmed the Triple H visit on Wrestling Observer Live, adding WWE’s executive vice president of global talent strategy and development said he “was there for business reasons and he couldn’t say why yet.”

Charlotte Flair is being advertised by the venue for the Aug. 12 SmackDown, leading to speculation Flair’s return could come after SummerSlam.

Dewey Foley is no longer working for WWE, per PW Insider. Mick’s son, who’s been a member of the creative team since 2016 and was at one point a lead writer for 205 Live, is said to have resigned in April.

Solo Sikoa told BT Sport that WWE considered putting him with his brothers The Usos on SmackDown, but he wanted to establish his own identity so they put him on NXT instead.

