Coming soon...

SHP Marcus Mathers’ All I Want / I’d Do Anything (June 23-24)

—Marcus Mathers’ All I Want (June 23, 8 pm ET)—

Billie Starkz vs. Zoey Skye Austin Luke vs. Dyln McKay vs. Reid Walker vs. Ryan Radix (Elimination Doors Match) Colby Corino vs. Jimmy Lloyd (Yuletide Deathmatch) Alex Colon vs. Bam Sullivan 2 Cold Scorpio vs. Matt Tremont BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) vs. the Kirks (Brandon & Kasey Kirk) Dante Martin vs. Ruckus Marcus Mathers vs. Shannon Moore

—I’d Do Anything (June 24, 8 pm ET)—

Casey Carrington vs. Mouse vs. Nick Grande vs. Riley Rose vs. Ryan Redfield vs. Stan Stylez Chris Bradley vs. Deklan Grant Drew Blood vs. Steve Sanders Cole Radrick & Jimmy Lloyd vs. Dyln McKay & Ryan Radix Billie Starkz vs. Matt Demorest Marcus Mathers vs. Reid Walker “Lowlife” Louie Ramos vs. Otis Cogar Alex Colon vs. Conor Claxton Colby Corino vs. Joel Bateman

It’s a big weekend at the H2O Wrestling Center in South Jersey and Sean Henderson Presents is kicking it off with a hellacious double header! A Christmas-in-June deathmatch? Scorpio vs. Tremont? SHANNON MOORE?!

B!P 4th Annual Luau (June 24, 7:30 pm ET)

A Message to You (Jeremy Leary & Perry Von Vicious) vs. the Haven (Jay Onyx & Shawn Knyte) Andy Brown vs. Angelo Carter vs. CPA vs. Ichiban vs. Jeff Cannonball vs. JGeorge vs. Riley Shepard vs. Steve Manders vs. Travis Huckabee vs. ??? (B!P Bedlam Championship #1 Contender’s Scramble Match) CDC (Devantes & Juba) vs. Locked and Loaded (50 Cal & Dan Barry) Bryce Donovan vs. Kirby Wackerman Chris Benne vs. Logan Black (Fans Bring the Pool Toys Match) Anthony Greene vs. Dirty Dango Allie Katch vs. Bobby Orlando Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) vs. MSP (Aiden Aggro & Danger Kid) (c) (B!P Tag Team Championship) Alec Price vs. VSK (c) (B!P Bedlam Championship)

Blitzkrieg! Pro are back and having a party and listen, you got Dirty Dango facing the Retrosexual himself and a pool toy match, how much harder can I sell you on this one?

ICW-NHB Volume 26 (June 25, 8 pm ET)

Colby Corino vs. Homicide Bobby Beverly vs. Casanova Valentine AKIRA vs. Joker Brandon Kirk vs. Tommy Vendetta Joel Bateman vs. Kasey Kirk John Wayne Murdoch vs. Masha Slamovich Atticus Cogar vs. Eric Ryan (c) (ICW-NHB American Deathmatch Championship)

Folks. Colby vs. Homicide? Colby vs. Homicide.

H2O 6 F’n Years (June 25-26)

—Night One (June 25, 4 pm ET)—

Ryan Redfield vs. Steve Manders Jeff Cannonball vs. Mitch Vallen Adonis Valerio (c) vs. Billie Starkz vs. Reid Walker vs. Steve Sanders (H2O Hybrid Championship) Bam Sullivan vs. Cole Radrick vs. Lucky 13 (c) (H2O Danny Havoc Hardcore Championship) Chris Bradley & Kristian Ross vs. Jimmy “Chondo” Lyon & Mickie Knuckles (Fans Bring the Weapons Deathmatch) EFFY vs. Matt Tremont (Deathmatch) Austin Luke vs. Marcus Mathers (“I Quit” Match) Deklan Grant (c) vs. ??? (H2O Championship)

—Night Two (June 26, 4 pm ET)—

Chuck Payne vs. GG Everson (Last Man Standing Match) Jess Moss vs. Mickie Knuckles Joel Bateman vs. “Lowlife” Louie Ramos (Deathmatch) Kaos CTRL (Cecilio Vega & Rocket) vs. the End Game (Darien Hardway & Leroy Robinson) (c) (H2O Tag Team Championship) Brandon Kirk vs. Lucky 13 (c) (H2O Danny Havoc Hardcore Championship) Deklan Grant (c) vs. Matt Tremont (H2O Championship Anything Goes Match)

Hardcore Hustle Organization are celebrating six years of ultraviolence in style! The obvious big one here is EFFY taking on the man himself, but there’s a lot of fun stuff here!

WWR+ Aces High (June 26, 5 pm ET)

Anastasia Morningstar vs. Kennedi Copeland Delmi Exo vs. JC Storm Davienne vs. Paris Van Dale Ashley D’Amboise vs. Tiara James Little Mean Kathleen vs. Willow Nightingale Alisha Edwards vs. Jordan Blade AKIRA & Masha Slamovich vs. Alec Price & B3CCA Kris Statlander vs. Trish Adora

WWR+ are flying high with the return of AEW star Kris Statlander to their ring! Plus Willow Nightingale and a boatload of other fun stuff!

Free matches here!

Kevin Nash vs. Pierre Carl Ouellet

Starting off with a weird one, folks— in 2009, International Wrestling Syndicate brought Big Sexy in and had him fight the erstwhile Jean-Pierre Lafitte! Party like it’s 1996, y’all!

Ichiban vs. JD Drake

From Limitless Wrestling, the self-proclaimed number one goes up against the New Age Enforcer and the Blue Collar Badass, enjoy!

Pandemonium Pro WRESTLENOVA

Last but not least, we’ve got a free show from Pandemonium pro featuring Alan Angels, Dark Sheik, Kidd Bandit and more— don’t miss it!

