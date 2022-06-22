Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said Bruce Prichard being elevated to interim head of talent relations for WWE was a way to ensure Vince is still making all the decisions and Stephanie McMahon is basically a figurehead as CEO right now.

Meltzer also mentioned asking around about Rhea Ripley’s injury situation and “nobody seemed to know what the exact thing is.”

Shotzi told Ryan Satin on the “Out of Character” podcast that no longer using the mini tank in her entrance wasn’t her decision.

Fightful says Darius Martin is not expected back in 2022, though he could come back before the end of the year, and Lee Johnson is expected to miss the rest of the summer with their respective injuries.

While there were several injuries coming out of Slammiversary, PW Insider notes that Mike Bailey, despite not wrestling on the post-PPV taping, was not injured.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.