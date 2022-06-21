Watch AEW Dark Episode 149

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., June 21, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.
Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):
- Serpentico vs. Vary Morales
- Tony Nese vs. JDX
- Trever Aeon vs. The Acclaimed’s Max Caster
- Jay Lethal vs. Blake Christian
- Dark Order’s John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. The Wingmen’s “Pretty” Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi
- ROH Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez & Serena Deeb vs. Yaide & Anna Diaz
- Ava Everett vs. Kris Statlander
- Brock Anderson & Varsity Blonds vs. Larry Lazard & Terry Yaki & Jay Lucas
- Devlyn Macabre vs. Diamanté
Enjoy the show!
