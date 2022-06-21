Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

WWE sent a memo to talent after Raw informing them that “pending the conclusion of our Board of Directors’ internal investigation” into misconduct allegations against him & Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis has been placed on “administrative leave.” PW Insider reports the roster was also informed Bruce Prichard will serve as the interim head of talent relations.

Apparently there was some speculation recently that Stephanie McMahon & Triple H had separated. Wade Keller of PW Torch refuted that, saying, “I’m told that’s just flat out not the case and that they are a team.”

As of last Wednesday, Bryan Danielson still wasn’t cleared for Forbidden Door, per Wrestling Observer Radio. Dave Meltzer did say he didn’t think AEW and New Japan would be talking about a match with Zack Sabre Jr. if they didn’t expect him to be cleared by Sunday’s show. Tony Khan announced Danielson will address his status on the June 22 Dynamite.

Insider also reports the attorney defending WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch in her DUI Manslaughter case filed a motion on June 16 asking the court’s permission to withdraw as her legal representation.

Despite recently wrestling matches for AEW, NJPW & NWA, Fightful Select reports Ariya Daivari is still working as a producer for WWE on a trial basis.

