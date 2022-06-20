Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

For whatever it’s worth, PW Insider says that as of this past weekend, at least, Sasha Banks was still listed internally on the WWE roster.

Fightful Select says the original plan for SummerSlam called for Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton, but Orton’s injury situation led to needing to change to Brock Lesnar.

Speaking of Lesnar, Fightful also says the word of his return only went around backstage around 5 pm last Friday and he wasn’t listed in internal rundowns handed out just before the SmackDown.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said John Laurinaitis was never scheduled for SmackDown this past week, so his being there wasn’t necessarily a story. But he does believe Laurinaitis is scheduled for Raw tonight.

While talking to “The Five Count” radio show, Sheamus seemed to tease changing his schedule a bit in the future.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.