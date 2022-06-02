Scarlett Bordeaux to debut in MLW & familiar names stacking up for Battle Riot

The Perfect 10 is coming to MLW. Scarlett Bordeaux is set to debut at the Battle Riot event on June 23 in New York City.

Scarlett won’t just be a valet. She will step into the ring for competition in the women’s featherweight division, An opponent has yet to be announced.

Fun fact about Scarlett’s appeal, her debut match in AAA is their most popular video with 34.6 millions views. For reference, second place is Lady Shani versus Faby Apache in Mask versus hair with 9.1 million views.

The other half of the Killer Smokeshow will be in the house. Killer Kross has entered the Battle Riot match.

The prize of winning the Battle Riot is a world title shot any time, anywhere. 40 wrestlers are vying for that honor. Competitors enter at 60-second intervals. The action is no DQ, which means weapons are legal. Eliminations are by pinfall, submission, or over the top rope to the floor. Previous victors include Tom Lawlor, LA Park, and Alexander Hammerstone.

Kross isn’t the only familiar name in the Battle Riot. Former WWE luchador Lince Dorado is in the mix as well.

40 will RIOT. Only 1 will can triumph. @LuchadorLD will look to make his mark at #BattleRiotIV



[ June 23 | ️ https://t.co/BTyTHwHO0N ] pic.twitter.com/TXwCfG2YPc — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) May 26, 2022

The rest of the Battle Riot field so far includes former MLW heavyweight champ Jacob Fatu, Marshall Von Erich, Ross Von Erich, MLW openweight champ Alex Kane, MLW tag champs Calvin Tankman and EJ Nduka (Ezra Judge), Matt Cross (Son of Havoc), Mini Abismo Negro, and Budd Heavy. Legends and surprise entrants are expected.

To watch MLW, their weekly Fusion program airs Thursdays at 8 pm ET on YouTube and Saturdays on beIN SPORTS. If you want a taste of Battle Riot action right now, MLW is your hookup. Battle Riot 1 (here), Battle Riot 2 (here), and Battle Riot 3 (here) are all available for free.

Are you excited to watch Scarlett Bordeaux debut in MLW? Who would you like to see as Scarlett’s opponent? Who is your early pick to win the Battle Riot match?