Rumors for the Day:
- There’s been little to no communication between WWE and Sasha Banks & Naomi since their suspension, according to Fightful Select. The site did confirm the company cancelled all travel plans they had for the pair.
- Members of the AEW roster mentioned by PWTorch who were making “four to five times more than” MJF included Christian Cage, Mark Henry, Malakai Black, Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson, CM Punk and “a few more.”
- One of Wade Keller’s WWE sources also said that Vince McMahon is so high on MJF that even if his recent issues with AEW are real, they wouldn’t stop McMahon “from making him a lucrative offer.”
- Jeff Hardy’s injury issues not only caused him to be pulled from Dynamite’s ten man tag, Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer said he was “a mess” going into his match at Double or Nothing too. He’s been “beat up” since wrestling Darby Allin.
- Chelsea Green, Tenille Dashwood, Steve Maclin & Matthew Rehwoldt joined Deonna Purrazzo in saying the would not make Wrestling Entertainment Series new date after AOP’s new promotion postponed their initial debut.
