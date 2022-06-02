Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Coming soon...

EVE God Save the Wrestle Queens (June 3, 8:30 pm GMT)

Clementine vs. the Ava Jetta vs. Nina Samuels Emersyn Jayne vs. Kasey

Pro Wrestling: EVE are back with their trademark slate of wrestling excitement and while only three matches are in the mailer I’m writing this off of they’ve all got some pretty hype stakes. #1 ranked Jayne defends her spot on top of the mountain against #3 Kasey in match delayed due to the latter’s injury, Samuels gets a non-title rubber match against Jetta, and Clemetine seeks a win against #14 ranked the Ava!

Check it out live on EVE’s website, folks.

BLP Tyler’s Day Off (June 4)

—Part One (June 4, 3 pm CT)—

Kevin Blackwood vs. Titus Alexander Bradley Prescott IV vs. Dan “the Dad” Adams Alfonso Gonzalez vs. Darius Latrell vs. Jessie V vs. Mark Wheeler vs. Sabotage Sean vs. Travis Titan vs. Wes Barkley vs. Xavier Walker Hyan vs. Taylor Rising Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) vs. the Rascalz (Myron Reed & Trey Miguel) Alec Price vs. Kody Lane Calvin Tankman vs. Chris Bey Christopher Daniels vs. “WARHORSE” Jake Parnell Bryan Keith vs. Isaias Velazquez Kylie Rae vs. Trish Adora

—Part Two (June 4, 7 pm CT)—

Isaiah Broner vs. Levi Everett EFFY vs. Puf ACH vs. Titus Alexander Alice Crowley vs. Rachael Ellering Crash Jaxon vs. Joshua Bishop Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) vs. Waves and Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan) Mike Bennett vs. Project MONIX Alec Price vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey Billie Starkz vs. Willow Nightingale Kevin Blackwood & “Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (c) (BLP Tag Team Championship) Jake Something vs. Pierre Carl Ouellet (c) (BLP Championship)

BLP are back with a bang and look at this double header, folks? A lot of the time with indie double shots you can sort of see the math as a promoter tries to wring the most value out of the fewest stars but here you got Christopher Daniels on one show, ACH on another, just piles and piles of great matches!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

GCW Tournament of Survival 7 / Cage of Survival (June 4-5)

—Tournament of Survival 7 (June 4, 4 pm ET)—

Cole Radrick vs. Drew Parker (Tournament of Survival First Round Deathmatch) “Hoodfoot” Mo Atlas vs. Rina Yamashita (Tournament of Survival First Round Deathmatch) Shane Mercer vs. Toru Sugiura (Tournament of Survival First Round Deathmatch) Matt Tremont vs. SLADE (Tournament of Survival First Round Deathmatch) Tournament of Survival Semifinals & Finals

—Cage of Survival (June 5, 5 pm ET)—

LuFisto vs. Masha Slamovich Ironbeast (KTB & Shane Mercer) vs. Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) Alex Colon vs. John Wayne Murdoch (c) (GCW Ultraviolent Championship Cage of Survival Match)

GCW are back and getting ultraviolent, baby! With CZW seeming to have entirely shed its deathmatch glory, Tournament of Survival is THE definitive deathmatch tournament on American soil and they’re gonna tear it up!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

Free matches here!

Drew Galloway vs. Grado

Starting off with a big deal from over half a decade ago, Scotland’s ICW pit homegrown hero Grado against Drew “PROFESSIONAL. WRESTLING.” Galloway, check it out!

Brick City Boyz vs. Waves and Curls

And from established singles stars to tag team up-and-comers, Beyond have this bad boy for us, check it out!

LuFisto vs. Masha Slamovich

And we’re sticking with Beyond to close things off with this clash of titans, don’t miss it!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.