AAA Triplemania XXX mask vs. mask tournament: Pentagon Jr. in trouble, Chick Tormenta loses mask

AAA is celebrating their 30th year in the lucha libre business with three Triplemania events. The feature attraction spanning across all three shows is the Ruleta de la Muerte mask versus mask tournament to guarantee one superstar will lose their mask in the end.

At Triplemania XXX Chapter 2, Pentagon Jr. has found himself in a precarious situation one step away from losing his mask. The women also had a one-night Ruleta de la Muerte in which Chik Tormenta bit the bullet.

The Ruleta de la Muerte began with legendary names, such as Ultimo Dragon, LA Park, Canek, and Rayo de Jalisco Jr. Those four luchadores won their bouts at Triplemania XXX Chapter 1 to keep their identities safe, while the losers advanced into the next round.

The semifinals were hosted at Triplemania XXX Chapter 2. Both contests were a heck of a lot of fun. Pentagon Jr. was in a knock-down-drag-out fight with Blue Demon Jr. in the first semifinal. They brawled on stage and into the crowd. Blue Demon brought out his trusty hammer, but Pentagon delivered a superkick to avoid catastrophe.

Trashcans and cookie sheets were added to the mix to increase the violence. Down the stretch, Blue Demon went for all the marbles with a low blow kick. He followed with a Mexican Destroyer, but Penta kicked out on the cover. It seemed like a super slow count from referee Tirantes, if you ask me.

The match climaxed with the most badass finish of the evening. The two competitors tussled on the turnbuckles with a table set up below. Blue Demon blocked a superplex, then he grabbed his hammer for a cheap shot to Pentagon’s ribs. That softened the ninja for Blue Demon to execute a Mexican Destroyer through the table to win.

This match was a blast. Blue Demon Jr.’s use of the hammer was a stroke of genius. I was absolutely shocked in the moment to watch Pentagon go down in defeat. At the start of the tournament, I figured he was one of the safest bets to keep his mask. Now, he is one loss away from flashing his face for the world to see.

The other semifinal saw Psycho Clown compete against Villano IV. This match was a donnybrook. It looked like they were shooting at times with their punches. I think it was more of a mutual agreement than bad blood, but watch Psycho unload a flurry of fists as an example.

That physical contact increased the drama to cover for Villano’s limitations at 57 years of age. It wasn’t just boxing skills on display. They added hardcore elements as well, such as breaking beer bottles over heads.

The most dramatic moment came when Psycho powerbombed Villano through a wooden board. It looked like that was the end for Villano, but he surprisingly kicked out on the three-count.

If you thought this match was crazy so far, check out the finish. Psycho emptied a sack of thumbtacks in the center of the ring. Referee Piero tried to break the action in the corner, but Psycho wasn’t listening. Piero grabbed Psycho from behind and took him down to the mat. Villano tried to capitalize for a standing elbow drop, but he landed on the referee instead when Psycho moved. Piero was out of commission.

Villano hit a back body drop sending Psycho onto the tacks. When Psycho rose, Villano kicked him in the cojones. Villano made the cover, but the referee was still down. Villano conducted his own three-count, then he tried to revive the official. Psycho recovered enough to take control for an Air Raid Crash onto the tacks to secure victory.

As losers in the semifinals, Pentagon Jr. and Villano IV advance to the Ruleta de la Muerte finale at Triplemania XXX Chapter 3 in Mexico City on October 15. One of those two will lose their mask.

As chaotic as the men’s Ruleta de la Muerte matches were, the women took it to a higher level of mayhem. It started sane enough with a standard cage match between Lady Shani, La Hiedra, Chik Tormenta, Reina Dorada, Sexy Star, Flammer, and Maravilla. Chick Tormenta and Flammer were the final two remaining and advanced to the mask versus mask singles duel later in the evening. The high spot of the cage match was Reina Dorada jumping off the top of the cage for a flying crossbody.

Chik Tormenta and Flammer were both seconded by their husbands. Tormenta had Reycko by her side for support, and Flammer had Tiger to watch her back. The ladies fought with intensity and kept it fairly clean early. Once Flammer landed a missile dropkick, all hell broke loose. Reycko ran into the ring to pull Flammer off the pinfall. Tiger ran in to fight with Reycko. Both wives dropkicked opposing husbands then chastised their own husbands for getting involved.

Even though the husbands were temporarily silenced, the match did not stay fair. The Vipers ran down with chairs to attack Flammer. The Toxicas ran down to even the odds and fight the Vipers. Maravilla landed a moonsault to the outside onto the Vipers. The chicanery cooled down, and the match reset.

Tormenta and Flammer threw blows in the center of the ring. Flammer gained an edge with a hammerlock buttbuster. Tormenta’s husband ran in with a dropkick to break the pin. Reycko powerbombed Flammer, and Tormenta connected on a Meteora flying double knees. 1, 2, Flammer’s husband stepped on Tormenta’s back to dropkick Reycko. Tiger followed up with a tope.

Tormenta was all alone, and Flammer turned up the heat for a super hurricanrana. 1, 2, referee Marty Elias stopped his count and claimed Tormenta’s shoulder was up. This was very awkward and seemed like Elias was covering so they could get to the planned finish. Flammer set up a wooden board in the corner and dropped Tormenta on a Death Valley Driver to win.

Tormenta revealed her name, Cristina Azpeita Ramirez, and removed her mask to show her face.

That match was bonkers. It reads like an overbooked mess, but AAA knows how to straddle that line for maximum excitement.

Are you surprised by the Ruleta de la Muerte results? What’s your take on the chaotic style?

