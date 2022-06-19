Fenix wins two championships at AAA Triplemania XXX Chapter 2

Fenix is now a double champ after a successful evening at Triplemania XXX Chapter 2. He entered with no title belts in his possession and exited with two wrapped around his waist. It helps that the bout was a title unification for the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship and AAA Latin American Championship. Nevertheless, Fenix did enough work when it counted the most to earn both titles.

Fenix competed against Laredo Kid, Taurus, Bandido, and Hijo del Vikingo in a five-way. Laredo entered holding the cruiserweight strap, and Taurus was in charge of the Latin American belt. This match had so many crazy moves that it is tough to narrow down a top list.

I’d give the nod to Vikingo as show-stealer. Example 1 is a flip into a hurricanrana.

Example 2 is a step-up 630 senton.

Vikingo also hopped from the top of the ring post to bounce off the ropes like a Gummi Bear for a flying attack to the outside. Taurus was the power man throwing luchadores around the ring. Bandido picked his spots for flips and slams. Fenix flexed his creativity, such as a powerbomb lift into a cutter.

Laredo Kid’s coolest move was using Taurus as a stepping stool for a hurricanrana to Vikingo off the ropes to the outside.

In the end, Vikingo landed a 630 senton onto Taurus. Fenix amazingly broke the count with a springboard frog splash onto the pile. Fenix followed with a flying double stomp on Taurus to win.

As titillating as this match was, the staredown afterward made fans swoon at the possibilities. Fenix held up his titles in Vikingo’s face. Vikingo stood his ground with the Megacampeonato. Hints at this matchup have been brewing, so let’s hope AAA serves it hot.

How badly do you want to see Fenix versus Hijo del Vikingo?

Check out the full results here for Triplemania XXX Chapter 2.