Vampiro found the fountain of youth at AAA Triplemania XXX Chapter 2

Vampiro was in dire times due to poor health back in 2019. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and the potential for Parkinson’s. Vampiro was told that one bad hit could be fatal. Vampiro refused to allow those maladies to run his life, so he went to work getting healthy. Vampiro looked like a whole new man at AAA Triplemania XXX Chapter 2.

We saw a glimpse of what the rejuvenated Vampiro could do when he made a surprise appearance at Triplemania XXX Chapter 1 to rumble with Jeff Jarrett. Vampiro took things up a notch at Triplemania XXX Chapter 2 by competing in the Copa Triplemania XXX-II. He turned back the hands of time as if he found the fountain of youth.

Vampiro entered the Royal Rumble style match to clean house with a spinning heel kick. He took a bump executing a superplex to Mecha Wolf.

A thrust kick sent Mecha Wolf tumbling over the ropes for an elimination. Unfortunately for Vampiro, he picked the wrong man to mess with. Rey Horus and Damian 666 ran in to serve up a beating. Mecha Wolf, Rey Horus, and Damian 666 belong to La Rebelion faction along with Bestia 666. Bestia superplexed Vampiro to pin him for an elimination. Vampiro’s night in the ring was over. He looked damn good while in there.

Vampiro’s health turnaround is impressive. Three cheers to the man for a renewed lease on life.

