Jeff Hardy’s replacement for AAA Triplemania XXX Chapter 2 main event was Johnny Hardy

The advertised main event for Triplemania XXX Chapter 2 was supposed to be the Hardys coming to Mexico to wrestle Dragon Lee & Dralistico in tag team action. That plan derailed when Jeff Hardy was arrested for driving under the influence. AAA was left to scramble for a replacement.

Matt Hardy still made the trip, and he was able to find a suitable partner. Matt and Jeff were both sorry for Brother Nero’s absence. Matt came up with a solution to find another brother. He knows someone whose last name could be Hardy. Matt presented Johnny Hardy, who was actually John Morrison. Johnny hopped up and danced just like Jeff. Matt knighted Johnny as an honorary Hardy for one night only, however, Johnny had bigger ideas if their partnership proved to be successful. The newest Hardy talked about taking their act on the road to America to make the big bucks.

That was a perfect way to introduce Matt’s mystery partner. If you told me Johnny Mundo or Johnny Impact or Johnny Elite or Johnny Caballero was the replacement, I probably wouldn’t have had much of a reaction. Calling him Johnny Hardy immediately piqued my interest. It is so outlandish that it works.

On to the main event. The Hardy Boyz were in the house.

Johnny danced in the ring. Dralistico mocked him with the 1960’s monkey dance. Johnny kept up the Jeff cosplaying with similar mannerisms, but he wrestled mostly Caballero style. Johnny and Matt had their teamwork moments as Hardys with Johnny stepping off Matt’s back for a corner attack.

Dragon Lee and Dralistico made the most of sharing the spotlight with a legend to wow viewers. Dragon seated Johnny on the guardrail then sprinted for a explosive suicide dive. He knocked Johnny into the front row onto fans.

The match progressed to close pinfalls. Matt executed a crucifix bomb on Dragon, but the luchador kicked out on the cover. Dragon tied Matt into the Tree of Woe and landed a flying double stomp. He leaped over the ropes for a hurricanrana to Johnny off the apron. Dragon was back in the ring for the Bull’s Horns shotgun dropkick in the corner. That couldn’t keep Matt down, and neither could a sitdown powerbomb from Dragon.

For the finish, Matt was ready to delete Dralistico. The luchador escaped to shove Matt into Johnny on the apron. Body slam by Dralistico, but he missed the mark on a springboard moonsault. Matt was in position again to delete Dralistico. That’s when the Hardy brothers relationship turned sour.

Johnny was not pleased about the accidental contact and struck low to Matt’s jewels. Johnny planted Matt with a corkscrew neckbreaker. The replacement Hardy took a breather to watch Los Hermanos Lee finish the job. Dralistico hit a double underhook facebreaker. Dragon charged for his running knee strike finisher.

The closing pin was not executed smoothly. Dragon made the cover. 1, 2... Dralistico inexplicably took flight for a moonsault to land on top of his own brother. That moment was a breakdown in communication and not a swerve. Dralistico pinned Matt to win.

Afterward, Johnny attacked Los Hermanos Lee. As Caballero was riding his horse in a dance, Matt rose up from behind to delete Johnny with a Twist of Fate. Dragon Lee and Dralistico paid respect to Hardy to close the show.

Too bad the Hardy experiment went up in flames. Johnny would have been a great substitute filling in for Jeff to tour across the world. The main event was a fun match working the crowd and thrilling them with cool moves. The odd finish from Dralistico cracks me up every time. It is one of those things that causes involuntary laughter. On the positive, Dragon Lee and Dralistico worked hard to showcase their skills and impress any first-time viewers.

What’s your take on Johnny Hardy and the Triplemania XXX Chapter 2 main event?

