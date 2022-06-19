Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 11: Week 10 results & Week 11 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place June 12-18 — New Japan Dominion, Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, Fusion, NXT UK, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, AAA Triplemania XXX Chapter 2, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

That GIF, and much of what’s in our latest Rankings, are pretty self-explanatory. Match of the year candidates, new champs, tournament winners, folks setting themselves up for title shots, etc, etc.

There’s definitely one name, and maybe as many as three, who wouldn’t be there if not for some anomalous poll voting last week. The overall system held as designed — comment ballots are given much more weight than the poll, and the people on comment ballots finished higher than the poll winners.

Comment votes weren’t particularly varied last week, though (almost every ballot featured some combination of the top six finishers), so finishing near the top of the poll was enough to claim a spot in the top ten.

What to do about it? Not entirely sure yet... we’ll see if it was a one-off or the new normal. In the meantime, I’m going to be a bit stingier about who gets a poll spot. If enough folks really think someone who’s only in vignettes on a show that draws roughly 200K each week deserves a place in the Rankings, they’ll get enough comments to claim one. If not, and it gives hackers and trolls one less target, it’ll be worth it.

We’ll see how it goes. Now, here’s your regularly scheduled Rankings.

The CCWR: 2022 - 23, Week 10

1. Cody Rhodes

2. Gunther

3. Jon Moxley

4. Seth Rollins

5. Kyle O’Reilly

6. Roxanne Perez

7. Mark Briscoe

8. Doc Gallows

9. (tie) Dana Brooke

9. (tie) Kris Statlander

9. (tie) Riddle

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where the logjam in the back half of the top ten has been rearranged but still exists, and we still have the same #1...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending June 4

1. Wardlow - 39

1. CM Punk - 38

3. Dax Harwood - 23

4. Jon Moxley - 22

5. MJF - 18

6. (tie) Hangman Page - 17

6. (tie) Samoa Joe - 17

6. (tie) Cody Rhodes - 17

9. (tie) Thunder Rosa - 16

9. (tie) Wheeler Yuta - 16

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us clicks and comments, we’ll take it from there.