CMLL Roundup: Copa Dinastias tag tournament final is set, luchador marriage proposal, more!

Let’s catch up on CMLL news from the lucha libre world.

The Copa Dinastias is in full gear heading to the finale. The tag team tournament is made up with pairs of family members. Eight teams have been whittled down to two.

Half the field competed in a qualifier on Friday night, June 17. The matchups were determined by a four-way elimination singles contest. In the opening round, Angel de Oro & Niebla Roja defeated Blue Panther & Dark Panther when Los Hermanos Chavez wore down their opponents and finished with dropkicks for a double pin. Ultimo Guerrero & Gran Guerrero bested Los Gemelos Diablo when Los Guerreros Laguneros locked in a pair of octopus submissions.

The phase final was back and forth with a variety of teamwork attacks. In the end, Ultimo Guerrero and Gran Guerrero caught a pair of superkicks from Angel de Oro and Niebla Roja to intertwine their legs for a double stretch submission.

¡Finalistas de otro nivel! Último Guerrero y Gran Guerrero lograron colocarse como los segundos finalistas de la #CopaDinastíasCMLL tras una frenética eliminatoria en la Arena México.

https://t.co/0Ijz8l9Wdc #CMLL #LuchaLibre #ViernesEspectacularCMLL pic.twitter.com/RcnHRDn9sE — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) June 18, 2022

Enjoy the heavyweight highlights.

Euforia & Soberano Jr. won last week’s qualifier on June 10. A four-way opened the proceedings to determine the matchups. In the opening round, Volador Jr. & Flyer took down Rey Cometa & Espiritu Negro with a double pin off a Mexican Destroyer and a Spanish Fly. Euforia & Soberano Jr. eliminated Atlantis & Atlantis Jr. on La Cavernaria submission and a springboard moonsault.

The phase final opened with a brawl as Volador Jr. leaped off the stage for a flying crossbody. Euforia turned the tide with a Tower of Doom. Soberano pinned Flyer on a piledriver, and Euforia took care of Volador Jr. on a superplex.

¡Los Soberanos a la final! Euforia y Soberano Jr. demostraron su calidad en la primera eliminatoria de la #CopaDinastíasCMLL y ya esperan rivales para el Viernes 24 de Junio.

https://t.co/0Ijz8kSllE #CMLL #LuchaLibre #ViernesEspectacularCMLL pic.twitter.com/Ly3Fw2qFZs — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) June 11, 2022

Soak in the action-packed highlights.

Ultimo Guerrero & Gran Guerrero will clash with Euforia & Soberano Jr. in the Copa Dinastias finale on June 24. In addition to family pride, this bout involves personal grudges as well. Euforia was a member of Los Guerreros Laguneros and held trios championships with the Guerreros. That partnership combusted when Euforia and Ultimo Guerrero began feuding. Euforia felt he was being held down by Ultimo Guerrero. Things got so heated that mask versus hair was teased.

In championship news, Titan defended the world welterweight title against Fugaz on Friday night (June 17). They fought all over the ringside area with Titan jumping off the entrance ramp for a flying double stomp. In the end, Titan tied Fugaz up into a pretzel for the winning pin. Titan’s reign currently stands at 923 days and counting.

Check out the high-flying highlights for the CMLL World Welterweight Championship match.

CMLL is holding a tournament to fill the vacant Mexican National Welterweight Championship. Magia Blanca, Diamond, Inquisidor, Suicida, Astral, Rey Cometa, Angel Rebelde, Perverso, Principe Daniel, and Rey Samuray are scheduled to compete in the eliminator on June 24. Magia Blanca and Diamond aim to bring gold to Volador Jr.’s Depredadores crew.

Speaking of Los Depredadores, Volador welcomed another fresh face into the mix. He surprised Dark Silueta with an offer to join. She did not hesitate to accept the invitation.

#CMLLInforma || Dark Silueta ha sido invitada oficialmente por Volador Jr. a Los Depredadores.

¡La Reina de la Oscuridad acepta el llamado del Depredador del Aire!



Transmisión En Vivo: https://t.co/kelGXKyh3j pic.twitter.com/uVKyOPNu6v — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) June 1, 2022

The full Depredadores group now includes Volador Jr., Diamond, Magia Blanca, Magnus, Rugido, Mercurio, and Dark Silueta.

Closing with love news, Astral proposed matrimony to Olympia. She said yes!

Astral ha llegado al Noticiero Oficial del CMLL y le propone matrimonio a Olympia.



Transmisión En Vivo: https://t.co/kelGXKg7Pb pic.twitter.com/zTz3vvbxpv — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) June 15, 2022

Lucha! Lucha! Lucha!