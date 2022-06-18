AAA Triplemania XXX Chapter 2 live results: Jeff Hardy’s replacement, mask vs. mask, more!

Chapter 2 of Triplemania XXX is in the house. Atangana!

AAA’s big shows are always a wild time. Triplemania XXX Chapter 2 should be no different when it hits the airwaves at 10 pm ET on June 18 from Tijuana. The latest surprise was out of their hands, but it has created a buzz of curiosity. The main event was supposed to be the Hardys versus Los Hermanos Lee. Jeff Hardy was pulled out of the show after a DUI arrest, and his replacement has yet to be revealed. AAA wants to fill that spot with someone of equal satisfaction for the fans. Time will tell.

The Ruleta de la Muerte tournament rages on with the semifinals involving Psycho Clown, Villano IV, Blue Demon Jr., and Pentagon Jr. The losers advance to the ultimate mask vs. mask final at Triplemania XXX Chapter 3 in Mexico City on October 15. On the women’s side, the Ruleta de la Muerte spins for seven luchadoras in a cage match. The final two remaining will compete in mask vs. mask on this same evening.

Also of note, Fenix has a chance to win two championships.

Triplemania XXX Chapter 2 is available for viewing through Fite TV. Join us for all the details, including winners, losers, and surprises.

Results: