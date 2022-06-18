Matt Hardy’s partner still a mystery for Triplemania XXX Chapter 2 main event

AAA is celebrating their 30th year in the business by holding three special Triplemania events throughout the year. The time has come for Chapter 2 in Tijuana on June 18.

The full card for Triplemania XXX Chapter 2 includes:

Matt Hardy & mystery partner vs. Dragon Lee & Dralistico

Ruleta de la Muerte semifinal: Psycho Clown vs. Villano IV

Ruleta de la Muerte semifinal: Blue Demon Jr. vs. Pentagon Jr.

Women’s Ruleta de la Muerte cage match qualifier: Lady Shani vs. La Hiedra vs. Chik Tormenta vs. Reina Dorada vs. Sexy Star vs. Lady Flammer vs. Lady Maravilla (final two wrestle in mask vs. mask later in the evening)

Women’s Ruleta de la Muerte mask vs. mask: TBD vs. TBD

AAA World Cruiserweight Championship & AAA Latin American Championship unification: Laredo Kid (c) vs. Taurus (c) vs. Hijo del Vikingo vs. Fenix vs. Bandido

Copa Triplemania XXX-II: 13 wrestlers including Pagano, Rey Xolo, Vampiro, Cibernetico, Charly Manson, Heavy Metal, Mr. Iguana, Mamba, Niño Hamburguesa, Dulce Canela, Abismo Negro Jr, and surprise luchadores

The main event was supposed to be the Hardy brothers duo, but Jeff Hardy was pulled due to a DUI arrest. As for Matt Hardy’s involvement, fear not. He is on his way to Tijuana.

As a result of Jeff’s absence, AAA shifted to pair Matt with a new partner against Los Hermanos Lee. AAA teased they would reveal the name earlier this week, but nothing was announced. Instead, Matt is officially teaming with a surprise partner.

AAA has stated that they are trying to book a replacement of equal stature to satisfy the fans. In my opinion, a few names seem logical. AAA can use their friendly relationship with AEW to procure someone like Christian Cage or Darby Allin. Another option is John Morrison. He is a reliable star and well-known to the lucha libre audience. Heck, AAA could try to secure the services of Jeff Jarrett. He is a super heat magnet in Mexico. If all else fails, they could slide Fenix into the main event. He is always a crowd-pleaser, and he has story beef with Dragon Lee and Dralistico. Honestly though, I don’t have any info on who it could be. That makes for a wild and fun mystery.

The Ruleta de la Muerte tournament continues with the semifinals. After first round action at Chapter 1, the matchups are Psycho Clown versus Villano IV and Blue Demon Jr. versus Pentagon Jr. The losers advance to the mask versus mask finale at Triplemania XXX Chapter 3 in Mexico City on October 15.

The women also have a Ruleta de la Muerte competition with a mask on the line. The format varies from the men. Seven luchadoras will enter a cage match in Tijuana. The last two remaining in the cage will advance to a singles duel for mask versus mask on the same evening. The candidates to lose their mask include Lady Shani, La Hiedra, Chik Tormenta, Reina Dorada, Sexy Star, Lady Flammer, and Lady Maravilla. And to avoid confusion, no, this Sexy Star is not the same person as the original Sexy Star.

The high-class quality contest for the show is the unification bout for the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship and the AAA Latin American Championship.

Laredo Kid holds cruiserweight gold, and Taurus is the Latin America kingpin. A match with those two alone is guaranteed to thrill. AAA added mega champ Hijo del Vikingo, Fenix, and Bandido into the mix. Expect to have your socks knocked off.

The Copa Triplemania XXX-II should be a jumble of chaos. AAA has been using Royal Rumble style rules for this contest recently, so that alone should produce fun. Big names as blasts from the past include Vampiro, Cibernetico, Charly Manson, and Heavy Metal. Grab the popcorn and definitely don’t overanalyze this one.

As for predictions, I have no clue on most of the matches. AAA has done a good job not showing their hand for predictable results.

I’d lean toward Los Hermanos Lee in the main event, because they need a big win. For the men’s Ruleta de la Muerte, I believe it is a safe bet that Psycho Clown versus Pentagon will not be the final. AAA did well keeping fans on their toes with upsets in Chapter 1, but I think it is now the time for Psycho and Penta to move on to other prime activities for Chapter 3. That means I’m picking Villano IV and Blue Demon Jr. to lose in Tijuana and advance to the final in Mexico City. For the women’s Ruleta de la Muerte, I have an inkling that La Hiedra will lose her mask. That’s just a feeling with no story hints. I think Sexy Star is the only safe luchadora, because she’s too new as the fresh face under the Sexy Star mask. Last on the list is Copa Triplemania XXX-II. I’ll roll with Cibernetico.

Triplemania XXX Chapter 2 goes live at 10 pm ET and is available for viewing through Fite TV.

Share your thoughts and predictions for the Triplemania XXX Chapter 2 card. Who do you think will be Jeff Hardy’s replacement? Which matches are you looking forward to most?